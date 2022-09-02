Reserve Rights Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $272.80 million and $9.93 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,369.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084226 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

RSR is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.