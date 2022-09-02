ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,339 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of ResMed worth $32,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,061 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

RMD opened at $219.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

