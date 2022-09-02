Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 47.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,508,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $7,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 32.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.