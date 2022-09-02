Reviewing BayFirst Financial (BAFN) and The Competition

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) is one of 318 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BayFirst Financial to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BayFirst Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BayFirst Financial Competitors 635 6306 6093 278 2.45

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 23.48%. Given BayFirst Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BayFirst Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayFirst Financial N/A N/A N/A BayFirst Financial Competitors 27.77% 12.31% 1.25%

Dividends

This table compares BayFirst Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BayFirst Financial pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 27.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. BayFirst Financial lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BayFirst Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BayFirst Financial $165.12 million N/A 22.35 BayFirst Financial Competitors $1.29 billion $317.26 million 11.53

BayFirst Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. BayFirst Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BayFirst Financial competitors beat BayFirst Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services. In addition, the company offers treasury management, merchant, online, and investment services; and credit cards. As of January 26, 2022, it operated seven full-service office locations in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, and Belleair Bluffs, Florida; and 23 mortgage loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

