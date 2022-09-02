Reviewing BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -64.09% -7.54% -6.59% Hyperfine N/A -59.72% -39.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioLife Solutions and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.20%. Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 256.06%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than BioLife Solutions.

86.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Hyperfine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $119.16 million 8.48 -$7.64 million ($2.25) -10.54 Hyperfine $1.50 million 62.01 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Hyperfine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

