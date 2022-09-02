Reviewing LianBio (LIAN) & Its Peers

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) is one of 950 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LianBio to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of LianBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of LianBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LianBio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LianBio N/A -$196.30 million -1.51 LianBio Competitors $1.84 billion $245.88 million -4.14

Analyst Recommendations

LianBio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LianBio. LianBio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LianBio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LianBio 0 1 3 0 2.75 LianBio Competitors 3024 12899 39030 623 2.67

LianBio presently has a consensus target price of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 882.77%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 96.94%. Given LianBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LianBio is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares LianBio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LianBio N/A -50.62% -30.86% LianBio Competitors -3,246.07% -160.76% -24.41%

Summary

LianBio beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03, an eye solution for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

