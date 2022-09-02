Reviewing SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and CNA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint -22.91% -20.34% -4.18% CNA Financial 8.80% 9.28% 1.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and CNA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.34 $58.10 million ($2.96) -1.54 CNA Financial $11.91 billion 0.88 $1.20 billion $3.82 10.15

Analyst Recommendations

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SiriusPoint and CNA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A CNA Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNA Financial has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of CNA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNA Financial beats SiriusPoint on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. In addition, the company offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures, such as property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, and surety. It markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

