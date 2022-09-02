Reviewing Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) & Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Gogo 74.01% -26.15% 13.67%

Risk and Volatility

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogo has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Gogo 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spire Global and Gogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Spire Global currently has a consensus price target of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 302.26%. Gogo has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 43.97%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Gogo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Gogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and Gogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 4.29 -$19.31 million -0.53 -2.51 Gogo $335.72 million 5.43 $152.74 million $2.03 6.98

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gogo beats Spire Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services. It also offers suite of integrated equipment, network, and internet connectivity products and services, as well as includes suite of smart cabin systems for integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. In addition, the company portfolio comprises of in-flight network, in-flight systems, in-flight services, aviation partner support, and production operations functions. Further, the company offers satellite-based voice and data services. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

