Reviewing VirTra (VTSI) and Its Competitors

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare VirTra to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of VirTra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of VirTra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra 9.24% 8.55% 5.24% VirTra Competitors -119.10% -14.91% -10.37%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00 VirTra Competitors 49 160 380 6 2.58

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VirTra and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

VirTra presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.64%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 29.30%. Given VirTra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VirTra is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

VirTra has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra’s rivals have a beta of 0.28, indicating that their average share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VirTra and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra $24.43 million $2.54 million 23.85 VirTra Competitors $1.59 billion $103.63 million 52.56

VirTra’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VirTra. VirTra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VirTra beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. The company also provides Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to teach, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis. In addition, it offers V-Author software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons; Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

