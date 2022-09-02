REVV (REVV) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.76 Million

REVV (REVV) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, REVV has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $4.76 million and $375,193.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

