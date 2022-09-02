Rewardiqa Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $16,318.65 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00111855 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000228 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

REW is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

