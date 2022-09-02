RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. The business had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

