RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. The business had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
