Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market capitalization of $86,270.76 and approximately $414.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004391 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131526 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034610 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00086225 BTC.
About Rigel Protocol
Rigel Protocol (RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
