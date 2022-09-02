Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,700 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 3.4 %

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,607.50 ($55.67) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,851.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,409.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.20.

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

