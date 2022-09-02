RioDeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $1.14 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,924.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00132267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086172 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

