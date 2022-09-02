Rise Price Reaches $0.0006 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $123,062.62 and $13.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rise has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00047539 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 202,390,118 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

