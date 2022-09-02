Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 393,748 shares.The stock last traded at $69.22 and had previously closed at $69.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.