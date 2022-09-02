RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives $121.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.25.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of RLI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in RLI by 1,433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,151,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,510,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.95. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

