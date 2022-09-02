Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $251.20 million and $3.02 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for $24.44 or 0.00121646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool Profile

RPL is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

