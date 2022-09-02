Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) PT Lowered to 1,500.00

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RKWBF. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale raised Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,147.00.

Rockwool A/S Stock Down 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. Rockwool A/S has a 1 year low of $192.37 and a 1 year high of $486.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.75.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

