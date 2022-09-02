Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.70

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$57.70 and last traded at C$57.70, with a volume of 1898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

