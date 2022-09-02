ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) versus Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Critical Review

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ROHM and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ROHM alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROHM $4.03 billion 1.93 $594.76 million $2.93 12.91 Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock $28.13 billion 0.08 $1.65 billion N/A N/A

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than ROHM.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROHM 14.75% 8.06% 6.66% Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares ROHM and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ROHM and Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROHM 0 0 0 1 4.00 Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

ROHM has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. ROHM pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ROHM beats Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ROHM

(Get Rating)

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers. It also offers discrete semiconductor products include MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; passive devices, such as resistors, and conductive polymer and tantalum capacitors; modules, including wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors. In addition, the company provides commercial products, such as chipsets; and foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Further, it offers light-emitting diodes; and power and optical modules. The company's products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and consumer electronics applications. ROHM Co., Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Geely Automobile Group Co., Ltd. to develop advanced technologies in the automotive field; and Delta Electronics, Inc. to develop and produce gallium nitride power devices. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock

(Get Rating)

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia. It also refines and produces petroleum products, including motor fuels, aromatics, liquid paraffin, roofing and insulation materials, etc., as well as diesel fuel, jet fuel, bitumen, and roofing materials. In addition, the company is involved in wholesaling, retailing, and storing petroleum products, as well as the provision of supplementary services at the gas stations. Further, it engages in the processing and marketing of oil and gas and other related activities. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Surgut, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.