Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc Sells 24,215 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 24,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $145,532.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,855,827 shares in the company, valued at $29,183,520.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 42,670 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $256,446.70.

CompoSecure Stock Up 1.2 %

CompoSecure stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,905,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

See Also

