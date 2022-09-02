ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.19 million and $795,947.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00208574 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.