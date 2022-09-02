Roseon Finance (ROSN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $348,095.00

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Roseon Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Roseon Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.

Roseon Finance Coin Profile

Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.

Buying and Selling Roseon Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Roseon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Roseon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

