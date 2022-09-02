Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 525 Price Target

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 192.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BP.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 470 ($5.68) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.37) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.07) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.17) on Wednesday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The stock has a market cap of £35.91 billion and a PE ratio of -2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.41.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.