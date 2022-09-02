Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Price Target to SEK 85

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 120 to SEK 85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Securitas AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Securitas AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

