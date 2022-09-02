Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) is one of 710 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Runway Growth Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million $45.62 million 14.35 Runway Growth Finance Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 27.66

Runway Growth Finance’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00 Runway Growth Finance Competitors 109 589 922 18 2.52

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Runway Growth Finance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.07%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55% Runway Growth Finance Competitors 18.88% -50.41% 2.47%

Dividends

Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Runway Growth Finance pays out 155.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.5% and pay out 91.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats its rivals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

