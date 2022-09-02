Rupee Achieves Market Cap of $15,881.04 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $15,881.04 and $12.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00031857 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.