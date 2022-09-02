Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Tops $0.0001

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $8.30 million and $104,239.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

