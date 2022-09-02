Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.00. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 2,293 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,798,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,045,374.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,798,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,045,374.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 365,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,266. Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 715,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,755,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 159,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 365,981 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

