S.Finance (SFG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $385,058.00

S.Finance (SFG) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. S.Finance has a total market cap of $5,747.64 and $385,058.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About S.Finance

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance.

S.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

