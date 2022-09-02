Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $81,175.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

