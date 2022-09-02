SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $153,005.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $740,013.16 and $153,005.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,290.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00581616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00264332 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017142 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.