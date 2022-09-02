SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.08 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.08 million and $1,142.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.33 or 1.00042651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00062520 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00223240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00157780 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00229848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00059563 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00062343 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004064 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

