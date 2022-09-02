Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.98.
In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,782.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,782.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 29,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
