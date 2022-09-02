SafeInsure Price Up 453.6% Over Last 7 Days (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 682.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 453.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $80,029.97 and $8.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00158455 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,259,415 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

