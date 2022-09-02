SafePal (SFP) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

SafePal (SFP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. SafePal has a total market cap of $41.95 million and $11.07 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafePal has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00053485 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00030572 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000405 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

SafePal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

