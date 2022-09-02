Safex Token (SFT) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $307.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

SFT is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange.

Safex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.