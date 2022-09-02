saffron.finance Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (SFI)

saffron.finance (SFI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $60.88 or 0.00304956 BTC on popular exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $30,501.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance (SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,983 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance.

saffron.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

