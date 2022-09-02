Saito Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.57 Million (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Saito has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Saito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Saito has a market cap of $11.57 million and $472,339.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,776.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.80 or 0.15276471 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824018 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016020 BTC.
Saito Coin Profile
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Buying and Selling Saito
Receive News & Updates for Saito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.