SakeToken (SAKE) Price Hits $0.0034

SakeToken (SAKE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a market cap of $347,104.63 and approximately $61,960.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.84 or 1.00266086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085807 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap.

Buying and Selling SakeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.