Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $61.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

