SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $625.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SALRF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 639.00 to 610.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Danske raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

SalMar ASA stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.26. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

