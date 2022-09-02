Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €100.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($102.04) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of BMW opened at €72.81 ($74.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €78.55. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($102.47).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

