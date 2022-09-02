Sapphire 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $81,494.00 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002225 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $401.42 million and $81,494.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00157340 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008892 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000184 BTC.
Sapphire Profile
Sapphire (SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sapphire Coin Trading
