Sapphire Hits One Day Volume of $276,229.00 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Sapphire has a market cap of $439.09 million and approximately $276,229.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00155347 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008669 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000184 BTC.
Sapphire Profile
Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.
Sapphire Coin Trading
