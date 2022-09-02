Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.11.
Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$35.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.
In related news, Senior Officer Frank Guido acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at C$246,031.34. In other Saputo news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$246,031.34. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,426.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
