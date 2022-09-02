Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.11.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$35.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.68.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Guido acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at C$246,031.34. In other Saputo news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$246,031.34. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,426.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.