Sasol Limited (SSL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.87 on September 23rd

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.8716 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Sasol Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 549.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 342.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 22.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sasol by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sasol Company Profile

SSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

