Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 211,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Saul Centers Stock Up 0.9 %

BFS stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. Saul Centers has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

Saul Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

BFS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 25.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 65,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

